Trump left G7: headed to the WH 'Situation Room' - says he's going to "DO SOMETHING" immediately after G7 - Current Situation of Speculation

WATCH: Trump says he's going to "DO SOMETHING" immediately after G7
You know what this means!!!?
He said to the other members on another vid: I have to be back, VERY IMPORTANT — Trump on leaving G7 early
‘I have to be back as soon as I can’
White House CONFIRMS Trump’s leaving G7 EARLY
‘Because of what’s going on in the Middle East’ — spox Leavitt
(Adding: He decided to leave early and head back to the US and requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room.
US Defense Secretary to Fox News: Israel took action against Iran for self-defense. BS! Cynthia)
❗️ Trump orders National Security Council to White House situation room TONIGHT – Fox News reporter
FLASHBACK: Trump watched US forces kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani from the situation room in 2020
TIMELINE of Iran-related events in past hours:
- Hegseth announces ‘deployment of additional capabilities’
- Trump says he's ‘going to do SOMETHING’ after G7
- Trump says ‘EVACUATE Tehran immediately’
- Trump to leave G7 summit EARLY
- Orders NSC to situation room
Adding:
✈️ MASSIVE U.S. AIRLIFT UNDERWAY
Dozens of U.S. military cargo planes, refueling tankers, C-130s, and even C-5M Super Galaxies are now airborne across the United States.
Real-time flight radar shows:
• Rapid eastbound movement
• Many originating from bases with global deployment capacity
• Unusual coordination across multiple airframes
This scale of domestic flight activity—centered around strategic hubs like Oklahoma and Texas—is consistent with rapid force positioning or large-scale readiness drills.
Adding:
US official to Al Jazeera:
Our forces in the Middle East are maintaining their defensive posture and we are not currently launching strikes against Iran.
Adding, @DDGeopolitics:
Double Standards of Iran and Israel or “this is different you don’t understand” are clearly visible:
📌 Iran:
- Does not possess nuclear weapons.
- Is a party to the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons).
-Allows IAEA inspections.
-Reports on the movement of enriched uranium.
-Under constant international pressure and sanctions.
-Declared a threat - only for the potential possibility of creating nuclear weapons.
📌 Israel:
-De facto possesses a nuclear arsenal (estimates: ~80-200 warheads).
- Did not sign the NPT.
-Does not allow international inspectors.
-Completely classifies the nuclear program.
-Receives support and military assistance from the West.
- Declared a "stronghold of democracy" and allegedly a victim.
Adding: more Radar flights showing, from @DDGeopolitics:
Rockwell B-1B Lancer bomber currently refueling mid-air via a KC-135R Stratotanker.
This could mean:
Refueling before transatlantic or transpacific mission. Or....
It's a readiness drill/show of force simultaneously.
But:
B-1B bombers almost never fly long domestic loops with refueling unless it’s part of a live operation, readiness surge, or high-endurance patrol. These aircraft are kept on alert for global strike scenarios.
A refuel+hold posture near U.S. missile infrastructure or in central air corridors is a serious signal.