“PODCAST” PREVENT GENOCIDE 2030 WITH DR RIMA LAIBOW
THE CRAZZ FILES
THE CRAZZ FILES
440 views • 04/30/2023

On today’s podcast i am joined by Dr Rima Laibow to break down her latest work and to discuss mass murder via COVID injections, worldwide!!! 

We break down the WHO proposed takeover of our nations and take a look at how we can work together to exit this evil system of mass genocide. 

Please check out the important links below and share them around. 

The W.H.O wants to become a legislative authority instead of an advisory board, giving them extraordinary powers that are binding on all Australians. australiaexitsthewho.com Prevent Global Genocide by Immediately Exiting the WHO and UN! preventgenocide2030.org Dr Rima Truth Reports Live every Tuesday 6-8 PM Eastern on www.peopleforpeople.ning.comRumble/DrRimaTruthReports, Brighteon/PeopleForPeople Telegram: OpenSourceTruth, PreventGenocide2030

Watch Now! Dr Rima Truth Reports

healthvaccinespropagandacontrolgenocideagenda
