The Road to Collapse - The Penalty of Extremism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aware or not, you are being pushed toward extremism. The TimeKeeper relates a narrative about the potential consequences of extreme philosophies and actions and the effect these have on the stability of life. The emergence of extreme characters like Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg and others represents the rise and response of extremes and this presents a critical danger to a stable and healthy society.