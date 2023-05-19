BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Today - The First-Ever China-Central Asia Summit Started in China's Xi'an - same time as G7 Summit in Hiroshima
35 views • 05/19/2023

The first-ever China-Central Asia summit started in China's Xi'an

At the same time as the G7 summit, Xi Jinping welcomed the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

At the opening, Xi explicitly talked about resisting color revolution attempts:

"It is important that we act on the Global Security Initiative, and stand firm against external attempts to interfere in domestic affairs of regional countries or instigate color revolutions. We should remain zero-tolerant to the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and strive to resolve security conundrums in the region."

