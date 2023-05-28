© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Today’s FBI: Progressive Political Activists With Badges and Guns
Who’s that at the door? An Amazon deliveryman? A Girl Scout selling a fresh batch of oatmeal cookies? No, it’s a couple of agents from what used to be one of America’s most storied institutions, the FBI. They’re here to police your First Amendment rights.
In this shocking new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explain how the world’s most famous law enforcement agency threatens your rights.