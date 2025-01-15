© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Healing Anointing: Holy Spirit vs the Hollywood spirit (Chapter 6d)
1 John 2:16, 20 KJV
[16] For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.
[20] But ye have an unction from the Holy One, and ye know all things.
