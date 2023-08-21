RFK Jr on the Covid first wave failed treatment protocols, knowingly using deadly drug.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST WATCH.
@RobertKennedyJr: "Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You"
"How does it kill you?" he asked. "Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse."
"All the doctors said. You heard it again and again. 'We've never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys.' Because it wasn't the virus; it was the remdesivir."
If we’re gonna face another COVID wave 🙄 never forget that Fauci did THIS. ~ Liz Wheeler