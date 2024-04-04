GRAPHENE RIBBONS, NANO NETWORKS, EMF EFFECTS & TRUE CAUSE OF DISEASE WITH DR. YOUNG

DrRobertYoung

Wide-ranging conversation with research scientist, biochemist, and clinical nutritionist Dr. Robert Young displaying his new video and micrograph finds of graphene nanoribbons, nanochips, and forming nano networks in vaccinated blood, and speaking about the true cause of all disease as internal-environmental toxins and pollutants developing from external-environmental toxins and pollutants, bacteria and yeast forming as outfection and pleomorphic expression of cellular breakdown, as also on the harmful effects of all EMF, microwaves and millimeter waves on human health, and the great importance of maintaining alkaline balance and high alkaline pH in the body to stay healthy in the face of the massive assaults with toxins, pollutants, and electromagnetic radiation on humanity--from chemtrails, aerosols, vaccines, 4G, 5G, etc.

