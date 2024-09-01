UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 13: Daniel's Rise to Power

The Lord showed King Nebuchadnezzar a dream that left him perplexed and only Daniel was able to recount the dream and its warning. Nebuchadnezzar recognized the Lord’s hand upon Daniel, and just like Joseph in Egypt so many years before, God ruled Babylon through Daniel until Nebuchadnezzar passed away.

There were many palace coups during the next 23 years that left Daniel forgotten and pushed aside as one man after another sought the coveted throne. All that changed under the reign of King Belshazzar when God wrote a message on the palace wall that left the king terrified and baffled as to the meaning.

Daniel was no longer a young man and his bold warning of impending judgment fell on deaf ears. The power of God can manifest itself in various ways. Daniel had an unlikely success story as God used him to repeatedly change the course of political events in the Babylonian empire.

While God allowed the Israelites to be conquered, He didn’t abandon them in a hostile land and Daniel’s life is evidence of God’s faithfulness in the midst of adversity.

