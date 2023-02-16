BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Combined Arms Tactics - The "O" Group on the Kremennaya -Svatovo axis.- Russian Tanks provide direct fire as the Infantry Dismount, then finally storm forward.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 02/16/2023

Combined arms tactics by the O Group on the Kremennaya-Svatovo axis. As our friend Brian Berletic has pointed out, storming the trench is the very last process of overcoming a Ukrainian position for the Russians and we see that here in practice as the Russian tanks provide direct fire as the infantry dismount, lay down suppressing fire and then finally storm forward. Notice how both the infantry and the tanks constantly shift position to avoid letting the Ukrainians get a bead on the tanks or the men with either ATGMs or artillery.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy