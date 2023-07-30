The explosion hit SBU building of Ukraine in Dnipro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An explosion reportedly hit a building, the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipro region. The SBU building was destroyed after being hit by Iskander missile which penetrated the building down to the basement, where the foreign specialists were staying. The attack was carried out by Russian forces after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog in Rostov region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY