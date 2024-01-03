Safety Wars Live 1-2-2024 Morgan Family RIP, Suicide, Medicine and Depression

Safety Wars Live 1-2-2024 Part 1 RIP Morgan Family, Suicidal Ideation, Medicine, News and Views.

We discuss the murder suicide in New City, NY of the Morgan family. This made international news.Our opening has the statement “we are not part of the story, at least not most of the time”.

Today is not that day, and today we are a small part of the story, like the community of New City, NY.





Today we memorialize Ornela, Gabriel, and Liam Morgan. Victims of a murder suicide perpetrated by their father.





We share thoughts from my friend Kenneth Grosso, CEO of Catalyst Peak Ventures, and someone who I am fortunate to call a friend, who wrote a very heartfelt social media post. I don’t have words to express my feelings that would be as constructive as what he wrote.





I do have questions, I’ll share later.





Rest in Peace Ornela, Gabriel and Liam.





If you or someone you know are experiencing feelings of suicide or have any other crisis call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org





If you see something say something.





For all of your safety consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]. WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

#jimpoesl #jcptechnical #safetywars #jayallen #safetyfm #suicideprevention #suicideideation #988 #Liam #Gabriel #ornela #Morganfamily