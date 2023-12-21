Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Servants of Satan’: Archbishop Viganò responds to Pope Francis' ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples
channel image
Rick Langley
931 Subscribers
103 views
Published 2 months ago
'Servants of Satan’: Archbishop Viganò responds to Pope Francis' ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has stated the Vatican’s newly approved blessings for homosexual ‘couples’ shows that the ‘Bergoglian hierarchy’ are ‘servants of Satan and his most zealous allies.’


READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-bergoglios-approval-of-blessings-for-homosexual-couples-shows-he-is-a-servant-of-satan



Keywords
archbishop viganohomosexual couplesservants of satanresponds to pope francisblessings for

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket