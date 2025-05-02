Artillery strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces concentration north of Chasy Yar.

Reconnaissance from the North-V Brigade discovered enemy infantry rotating and delivering supplies to the positions.

An artillery strike was launched against the enemy concentration. As a result of the strike, the supply equipment was disabled and the enemy personnel were eliminated.

Adding, Germany:

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has formally declared the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party to be an "extremist group".

While this new declaration does not mean that the AfD will be banned, it will, however, legally permit the German authorities to intensify their surveillance of the party, including the use of undercover informants and monitoring party communications, under German judicial oversight.

Government calls to outright ban the party have also reignited.