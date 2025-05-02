BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Artillery strikes on UAF concentration north of Chasy Yar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 4 months ago

Artillery strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces concentration north of Chasy Yar.

Reconnaissance from the North-V Brigade discovered enemy infantry rotating and delivering supplies to the positions.

An artillery strike was launched against the enemy concentration. As a result of the strike, the supply equipment was disabled and the enemy personnel were eliminated.

Adding, Germany:

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has formally declared the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party to be an "extremist group".

While this new declaration does not mean that the AfD will be banned, it will, however, legally permit the German authorities to intensify their surveillance of the party, including the use of undercover informants and monitoring party communications, under German judicial oversight.

Government calls to outright ban the party have also reignited.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy