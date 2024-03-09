Empire Strikes Back: AARO Puts UFO Disclosure on Hold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
March 9, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 9, 2024
Topics
Prominent US Senator backtracks on UFO disclosure
China views UAPs as a national security threat due to their US and ET origins
Remote Viewing Area 51 and Crop Circle Investigations
Indian News story on JP’s recent mission to an underground secret gold stash
Creation of an official Tik Tok account
JP shares personal reflections about his covert military missions to different national park locations, the secrets hidden there, and the beauty of nature.
US Space Command General warns of Russia’s threat in space which is very potent due to its SSP assets
New documentary on Unidentified Submersible Objects
Timothy Alberino interviews USAF pilot who first revealed the Kandahar Giant story
Tim Phillips, Acting AARO Director, gives a Press briefing and releases UAP Historical Report
