Awesome Evidence? Employer Statement to Support Severe Limitations in a Social Security case?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Medical evidence, hugely strong, is a must... but there is an important
place for lay person statements in a Social Security Disability or SSI
claim. Done PROPERLY, acquiring and submitting the statement, such as
that from an observant employer, supervisor or co-worker, can be of
great value to your overall case evidence. Take a watch listen.
As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com