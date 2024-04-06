Al-Quds Targets Zionist Tank and jEEW Soldiers Around the Al-Shifa Complex

04/06/2024

Al-Quds Brigades shows scenes of targeting a military vehicle and bombing Zionist enemy soldiers during the battles in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza. 2024/04/01

