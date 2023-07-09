BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP has weaponized the existing international organizations, such as the World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, and United Nations, to serve its own interests
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7 views • 07/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lf75b1b3a

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: The CCP has weaponized the existing international organizations, such as the World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, and United Nations, to serve its own interests and they are not content with that. They have been establishing new international organizations that are separate from those founded by the US after WWII and the BRICS is one of them. They will create a new world order based on their ideology and the US will be excluded from it.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/06/2023 妮可做客《韦恩·杜普里播客》：中共已经把世贸组织、国际货币基金组织、联合国等现有国际组织武器化，以服务于其自身利益，而且他们并不满足于此。中共一直在建立新的国际组织，它们独立于二战后由美国建立的国际组织，金砖五国就是其中之一。他们还将创建一个基于中共意识形态的世界新秩序，而美国将被排除在外。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


