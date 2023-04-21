3rd Sight of The Inner 1st Eye | Hip Hop Compilation ((432Hz))

Bonjour! Derek once again here as your friend and audio optician of 3rd & 1st eye vision with a new musical edition.. This ain't the spaced out pineal glandish 3rd eye type of mix.. It's more about cultivating spiritual street-smarts & that 1st eyesight from the inner heart- that activated intuition that helps you see thru the minutiae so one can navigate their lives more unbridled.. An awakened heart chakra really gets the wheels spinning proper all around the body, not just the chakras above. It's to envision with a soul-sparked imagination a better place, life, environment, society, relationships, etc.. Leveling up the playing field and making it a win win for others.. how are we seeing others around us? do we try to see them in a positive light, or at least see the potential in them if they're not currently aligned? How do you see yourself? Divine in the flesh or what?





This is the 3rd installment of that 3rd eye vision type of hip hop rendition.. This one's a bit different to the others being grounded more in this 3D reality field. this completes the trilogy of these 3rd eye mixes, and unfortunately, i didn't concoct a full feature video show to it like the previous 2 (links below). I see this mix as the prelude to the others in a sense in how the beginning of this confronts some of the problems and psychological work we need to confront and overcome on this journey of awakening/enlightenment/path to freedom.. There's some divine timing for the number 3 as we approach a conference about the Trivium, where I'll be contributing some musical magic with a trifecta tribute to the trinity, triune & Triforce.. 3 is quite the magic number





This musical mixture is a type of fusion of themes from previous projects regarding Visionz of Anarchy (or sovereignty) and 3rd Eye Vision.. No recycled songs from all that in here except a lil snippet or so.. This is about envisioning a holistic future, focusing our sights on better ways of living from the micro to the macro and anything permeating in between.. Let's forget about all this pretentious new age pseudo-spiritual





This mix was made outta the blue in a sense, with some synchronistic music projects in the works that I was refining , so I'm happy this went rather short and sweet so i can focus on what's next to come, which will be catering empowering melodies & messages.. My apologies for the lack of new music mixes- I've been hitting some creative walls with some projects, focusing on other videos & life work, still moving around from state to state and will go back to france next month, plus preparing for an upcoming conference that I encourage y'all to check out and sign up for: freedomundernaturallaw.com













◊◊◊◊~~~TRACKLIST~~~◊◊◊◊









We Lost Sight - Dälek

Treeline - Visionobi ft. Mitekiss

Translucent Transformation - Nu Vision

Ghetto Supastar - DJ Cam

Human Being - Zion I

Focus On Sight - Thievery Corporation

3rd Eye Foresight Interlude

See Delight - Hieroglyphics

The Esotero - BMAC Mastamind

Don't U See - The Grouch

Crisis - Moka Only & Kirby Dominant

Audio Visual - J-Live

Able 2 See - Bicasso

Praise Wild - Edgewise featured by Maker

Visionz - Killah Priest

3rd Sight Unseen (intermission)

Audio Visual - Source Of Labor

From Where I Stand - Asop

Vision de Vie - Oxmo Puccino

View of A Skeptik - Epedos

Slite Breeze - Dominant Mammals

How Many Zion I (RIP)









Arranged, mixed & produced in 432Hz on April 18, 2023 in ABQ, NM by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind