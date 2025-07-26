BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Keep supporting Sec Kennedy who is making strides this summer
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Within the health agency, within HHS, CDC, FDA, and even EPA, there is a push pull battle right now for the agendas that have been put forth, not only by President Trump, but the mandates that Trump has given to Kennedy to put forward to end childhood illness in this country.

This is the most important time we can possibly have in this country. It's a battle for the health and wellness and the soul of this entire country. What else has Secretary Kennedy done? Well, one of the things we've been railing against and trying to raise awareness for is these W.H.O. International Health Regulations. This is a legally binding treaty that would basically put the entire world, or any country that signs onto it under the emergency preparations that we saw the W.H.O. direct the really disastrous pandemic emergency response. So if you like that, and you like any other emergency moving forward, to be run just as disastrously as W.H.O. ran it, and have them calling the shots, not individual sovereignty of our nation and our states, that's International Health Regulations. And Kennedy just said; We're done. We're not signing on to this. You fumbled. You dropped the ball. Us. Rejects amendments to W.H.O. International Health Regulations. Remember, just last week, Kennedy stepped away from GAVI, that's Bill and Melinda Gates funded vaccine repository. So we're pulling out of a lot of things. W.H.O. we pulled out of that as well, as soon as President Trump took office.

Jefferey Jaxen - 07/24/2025

The Highwire episode 434: FDA HEAD ADMITS VACCINE DEATHS ARE REAL: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fda-head-admits-vaccine-deaths-are-real/

healthnewstruthhhswhohighwiresecretary kennedy
