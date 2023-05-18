How Can We Help The Next Generation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-can-we-help-next-generation
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Tom:
Dave, this almost sounds like a person over-alarmed, but the last thirty years we have seen trends take place within Evangelical Christianity that makes you wonder if the Lord doesn’t return until the next generation, or the end of the next generation what they are going to have to go through.And having 5 children of my own, the preparation is the preparation for any Christian, and that is, know the Word, know what you believe, why you believe it, be encouraged in the Word, check everything out, have a healthy skepticism about what’s going on, but mainly it’s the Word, read the Word, teach the Word, preach the Word.
Dave:
Well, Tom, without God, without his Word, we’re lost, we’re wandering, and the tragedy is, and we’re talking about public schools now, but some Christian schools are becoming almost as bad.
-------
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall