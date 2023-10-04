FBI Whistleblower Speaks Out - Steve Friend (Part 1 of 2) - Freedom Alive® Ep92

The FBI has become a weaponized arm of the political left. And without vital reform, America will witness this agency continue to target conservative Americans and trample our constitutional rights. Steve Friend was a special agent for the FBI for eight and ½ years. Then he became a whistleblower and began to speak out about the injustice that is happening inside the agency. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Steve shares what he has seen and experienced firsthand.-----

-----

-----

