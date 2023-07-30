Thousands Protest Outside French Embassy in Niger - Chanting anti-French Slogans and Demanding the Closure of the French Diplomatic Representation

Thousands protest outside French embassy in Niger

A large protest action is taking place at the French Embassy in Niger, with thousands of people in the capital city of Niamey demonstrating in support of the military. Protesters are chanting anti-French slogans and demanding the closure of the French diplomatic representation.

As a result of a recent coup in the country, the participants also removed and trampled the sign of the "French Embassy in Niger," replacing it with flags of Russia and Niger.