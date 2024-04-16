BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can I Save My Brother? Freedomain Call In
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
8 views • 04/16/2024

In this heartfelt conversation, I listened to a caller bravely open up about the challenges and abuse within their family, including emotional manipulation from their father and their mother's inability to protect them. We explored the impact of corporal punishment on the caller and their brother, dissecting the complexities of their parents' marriage, divorce, and the aftermath on the family. Delving into the caller's past experiences and the lingering effects on their upbringing, we dove into the concepts of accountability, apologies, and the mother's role in the family dynamics. I emphasized the importance of addressing past traumas, fostering open communication, and encouraged the caller to prioritize healing and honesty in their relationships.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

abusehealingevidencephilosophydivorcereasontraumahonestycall in showemotional manipulationcorporal punishment
