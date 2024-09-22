HEAVILY VACCINATED TUFTS UNIVERSITY WRECKS LACROSSE TEAM!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They're quickly trying to blame this on a supposed Navy SEAL. After seeing that Rhabdomyolysis term in VAERS quite a few times, I think it's safe to say this was the bioweapon they injected.
Sources
https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/41346671/12-tufts-lacrosse-players-diagnosed-rare-muscle-injury
https://healthy.tufts.edu/public-health/vaccination-policies
Music: Count Basie - Topsy (1937)
Rhabdomyolysis info:
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/21184-rhabdomyolysis
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report