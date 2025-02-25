⚡️Sudanese military plane crashes In Khartoum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ Sudanese military plane crashes In Khartoum.
An Antonov aircraft crashed in Omdurman due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew, local media reported. The crash comes amid heavy clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.
📹 Social media footage of the crash site this evening.
Adding:
❗️ General Mike Flynn warns against NATO troops in Ukraine
NATO troops fighting in Ukraine could draw the US into a conflict under Article 5, according to former National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn.
Flynn also expressed frustration with the globalist agenda, accusing it of promoting a one-world government led by "evil psychopaths."
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" he concluded his message in X.