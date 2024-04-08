BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
97% Make This Mistake When Taking Vitamin K2
04/08/2024

Have you ever wondered how postmenopausal women can suffer from bone density loss and yet have excess calcium in their arteries? Or why the French, despite a diet rich in saturated fats, maintain lower rates of heart disease? The answer might be more surprising than you think!


Join us as we dive into the fascinating world of Vitamin K2 and its partnership with Vitamin D3. This dynamic duo could be the secret to balancing calcium in your body, ensuring it strengthens your bones without hardening your arteries.

