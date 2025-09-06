Caroline Klein @carolinejoklein

I believe that the vaccine and so much time close to home will spark people to travel farther (and longer) than initially thought, tackling more of their bucket list aspirations with loved ones in tow, and that residences/villas will be in major demand. #travelnews @traveljeri

9:58 AM · Jan 14, 2021

https://x.com/carolinejoklein/status/1349777965832302593





Caroline Klein

Storyteller | traveler | CCO for Smith Entertainment Group (@utahjazz, @utahmammoth, @deltacenter)





Ryan Smith @RyanQualtrics

Scratching my head at those who believe the recent rain is an answer to prayer for a drought….but that the vaccine is not for the pandemic. 🤷🏼‍♂️

8:01 PM · Aug 22, 2021

https://x.com/RyanQualtrics/status/1429639859472195594





Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Today @VivintArena announced that Utah Jazz game attendees over 12 will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to gain access to the arena.

http://nbaDOTcom/jazz/news/vivint-arena-announces-updated-health-and-safety-entry-requirements-all-events

10:03 AM · Sep 24, 2021





Caroline Klein, Utah Jazz CCO, Passes Away At 40

Aug 22, 2025

Caroline Klein, the chief communication officer for the Utah Jazz, has passed away at the age of 40 after a multi-year battle with cancer.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=-mnC9PaBY0E





I am unable to determine the specific date or time period when Caroline Klein was vaccinated against COVID-19, as no public records, social media posts, or reports provide that detail.





Based on available information about her professional role and associated requirements, I estimate the probability that she was vaccinated at some point to be approximately 99%. This high confidence stems from the following factors:





- NBA vaccine mandates for staff: As Chief Communications Officer for the Utah Jazz (an NBA team), Klein fell under league policies that required full vaccination for coaches, referees, and team staff—particularly those involved in in-person interactions with players, media, or during travel—by October 1, 2021, ahead of the 2021-22 season. Sources confirm the NBA enforced this for staff to ensure operational continuity, with no widespread reports of exemptions for executive roles like hers. Players were not subject to the same mandate, but staff compliance was near-universal to avoid disruptions.





- Travel and event attendance: Klein's bio and posts describe her as a frequent traveler and storyteller, with her role likely involving attendance at NBA games, media events, and team-related activities. During 2021-2022, travel to certain cities (e.g., New York and San Francisco) for Jazz away games required proof of vaccination for entry into arenas due to local mandates enforced by the NBA. Her 2021 posts positively referenced the vaccine's role in enabling travel recovery, suggesting alignment with pro-vaccination views rather than resistance.





- Workplace protocols: The Utah Jazz operated under NBA-wide health and safety guidelines that included masking and testing alternatives for unvaccinated individuals, but vaccination was strongly prioritized (and effectively required) for staff to minimize risks in team facilities, during travel, and at events. Utah itself had no statewide mandate, but professional sports environments like the NBA adhered to stricter league standards.





- General context: There are no indications of medical exemptions or opt-outs in her case, and her diagnosis with lung cancer in August 2023 occurred well after the primary vaccination push in 2021, with no evidence linking it to vaccine decisions. Professionals in high-profile, travel-heavy roles like hers faced significant practical barriers to remaining unvaccinated.