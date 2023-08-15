BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democratic Republic of Corruptistan: Dems Begging for Punishment They’ll Never Forget
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 08/15/2023

Georgia's indictment of former President Donald Trump, along with 18 of his advisors and associates, is the latest outrageous Democratic Communist Party's assault against the American people and our constitutional republic.


The Democratic Party, which is the American franchise of the Chinese Communist Party, pulled off a soft coup in 2020 with numerous influential persons and entities involved as co-conspirators. If they succeed in locking up President Trump in federal prison for the rest of his life, all hopes of future fair elections will end for the next century.


No serious Republican candidate will be permitted to challenge the American Communist Party, the Democrats. The lame, wimpy Republican Party will nominate people such as Mitt Romney or Asa Hutchinson. They will lose every time. They will only appear on the ballot to make the public think they have a choice. But if somebody as mentally strong as Donald Trump arises to openly defy them, the American Communist Party will send him to prison. And his advisors too.


That's what we are facing in America today; the imminent demise of the constitutional republic and the full implementation of tyrannical communism under the guise of the Democratic Party. You can be sure Xi Jinping is now running the Democratic Party and will begin the process of colonizing America over the next ten years.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/15/23
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
revolutiontrunewshunter bidenrevivalrick wilesdoc burkharttrump indictmentobama coming outpatriot strike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy