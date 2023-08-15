Democratic Republic of Corruptistan: Dems Begging for Punishment They’ll Never Forget

Georgia's indictment of former President Donald Trump, along with 18 of his advisors and associates, is the latest outrageous Democratic Communist Party's assault against the American people and our constitutional republic.





The Democratic Party, which is the American franchise of the Chinese Communist Party, pulled off a soft coup in 2020 with numerous influential persons and entities involved as co-conspirators. If they succeed in locking up President Trump in federal prison for the rest of his life, all hopes of future fair elections will end for the next century.





No serious Republican candidate will be permitted to challenge the American Communist Party, the Democrats. The lame, wimpy Republican Party will nominate people such as Mitt Romney or Asa Hutchinson. They will lose every time. They will only appear on the ballot to make the public think they have a choice. But if somebody as mentally strong as Donald Trump arises to openly defy them, the American Communist Party will send him to prison. And his advisors too.





That's what we are facing in America today; the imminent demise of the constitutional republic and the full implementation of tyrannical communism under the guise of the Democratic Party. You can be sure Xi Jinping is now running the Democratic Party and will begin the process of colonizing America over the next ten years.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/15/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf