Tom Renz | BEST OF RENZ REPLAY - Hospital Whistleblower... "The Killing Floor"

Hospital whistleblower, Adrienne Smith, joins me on this special show to discuss the #deadly #COVID protocols she witnessed inside the #hospital she worked at in Alabama. Adrienne is a clinical pharmacist who has worked in the field for 18 years, she is a #whistleblower from within the industry that fought against the #hasteningdeath protocols. Hastening death is akin to #murder in my book, these hostpitals were boosting death numbers for profit and we have the evidence to show just how bad it was. #Remdesivir #Lawfare #Justice #GodWins #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow