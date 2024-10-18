The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week October 11-17, 2024

▪️Pro-Iranian groups continued their attempts to attack Israeli territory. Several kamikaze drones were intercepted as they approached Eilat and the Golan Heights.

▪️The Yemeni Houthis also attempted to inflict damage on Israel. However, munitions fired from Yemen were shot down in the Red Sea.

▪️In eastern Syria, Iranian-backed groups shelled a U.S. Army base at the Conoco gas field. The attack was unsuccessful, with missiles and kamikaze drones falling near the facility.

▪️In response, U.S. forces launched artillery strikes on the positions of the SAR Armed Forces on the opposite bank of the Euphrates River. One of the shells landed in a residential sector, injuring four civilians.

▪️In the northwest of the country, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched airstrikes on the Greater Idlib region after a pause of several months. Training camps, underground headquarters and workshops for making FPV drones were destroyed.

▪️At the same time, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists and government forces exchanged strikes. Against this backdrop, reports were published online about militants preparing for an offensive on the city of Aleppo.

▪️At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces continued to hit the Islamic State terrorists in the Syrian desert. Already the ground units of the SAR Armed Forces and pro-government militias have launched another counter-terrorist operation south of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

▪️In the occupation zone of the Turkish Armed Forces in the north of the country, fighting between pro-Turkish groups continued. The reason for the conflict was the division of spheres of influence between field commanders loyal to Ankara.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar