Satan and Christ--Who Are You Listening To?-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 28 2023

Warned About Falling Into the Condemnation of the Devil Who Can Transform Himself into an Angel of Light. A Deeper Look at The Blood of Christ, Cleansing Us from Sin, and The Soul of Christ (the Perfecting of the God-Man: Being Tried by Fire and Coming Forth as Gold) Saving Us From Inside Out and Ever Making Intercession for Us.