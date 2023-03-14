Miles Guo: “Xi the Dead Emperor” sent a messenger to Tsai Ing-wen warning her not to invite McCarthy to Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bdu3k25bd
3/13/2023 Miles Guo: Communist China accelerated the implementation of “Common Prosperity” policy after the “Two Sessions”; “Xi the Dead Emperor” sent a messenger to Tsai Ing-wen warning her not to invite McCarthy to Taiwan; the CCP knows it can not get away with the investigation of CCP virus origins and a war with the US and the West is inevitable, so the CCP believes it’s better to take actions first
#slowquickdualpolicy #TsaiIngWen #McCarthy #CommonProsperity #killtheRichtoMakeXiRicher #XiParty #XiDynasty
3/13/2023 文贵盖特：两会后中共国继续共享财富；习死皇捎话给小蔡，阻止麦卡锡访台；中共知道在病毒溯源上和美国西方必有一战，不如先下手为强
#缓急两策 #蔡英文 #麦卡锡 #共同富裕 #杀富济习 #习家党 #习家国