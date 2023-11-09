Jon Root | Fighting Wokeness In Sports & Entertainment | Anatomy of the Church and State #25

Embark on a deep dive with our guest, Jon Root, as we examine all things culture from a Christian perspective. We cover the controversies from The Chosen series and the rise of wokeness in sports and how it conflicts with our Christian beliefs, while offering practical suggestions on how Christians can navigate the complexity of it all.





Jon is a former San Jose Sharks and Santa Cruz Warriors in-arena host and digital reporter. Due to the over politicization of the sports industry and our society, he was called to join Turning Point USA as a contributor, hosting multiple shows there, including: Breakaway non-woke sports talk and conversation show and TPUSA LIVE, a political news and entertainment show. He’s now an independent faith, sports, and culture commentator.





Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Topic Timeline





2:07 Jon’s Faith journey

6:06 Christless Conservatism

7:35 CINOs, Christian in name Only

9:50 Candice Owens comments

10:45 GOP/GOD

12:16 Candidates 2024

15:12 Trump

16:10 The Chosen

18:20 Jim Caviezel

20:07 Cult of personality

25:05 Hate and division in Sports

26:53 Pride Nights

31:10 Athletes taking a stand

35:50 Women’s soccer team controversy

38:38 Unpatriotic to root against an American team?

40:48 Will NBL ever be Bud Lighted?

42:13 Redskins name

44:00 Diversity emphasis in NFL

45:20 Women players on NFL teams?

47:26 Christians in Sports Media

51:07 Independent Christian Conservative Sports Outlets?

53:30 Combatting wokeness in Sports

56:20 Action steps

57:20 Stats on Biblical Worldview

59:01 False teachers

1:00:50 Advice when attending rallies

1:01:51 Co-belligerence

1:04:24 Will Sports ever be free from wokeness?

1:07:04 Guest’s final remarks

1:08:30 Closing remarks