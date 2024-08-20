Russian soldier from Buryatia Bato led a dozen conscripts out of encirclement in Kursk region

During the breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, conscripts were surrounded, fought and retreated into the forest. Since they were not very good at orientation, they had to call in experienced fighters.

Bato has been hunting in the Buryat taiga since childhood and was able to find several of these lost soldiers and lead them to safety.

In the video, they are walking in a single line behind the fighter.

Russia is proud of you, soldier🫡!