Border Patrol Cries As Children Are Handed Over To Traffickers+More!
28 views • 02/07/2024

RealNewsChannel.com


Watch what Border Patrol agents have to deal with on a daily basis as illegal immigrants use and then discard minors for easy asylum entry into the country. Next Alex Jones breaks down the Senate's new 118 billion dollar bill on border security, Ukraine, and Israel. Then Alex Jones opens the phone lines and talks with callers about the democrats' plan to prevent President Trump from winning the 2024 election. Then Republicans Offer The Most Scathing Response To Democrats Border Bill. And finally Will Teaching Kindergarteners To Be Racist Fix Their Failing Grades?


Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/border-patrol-cries-as-children-are-handed-over-to-traffickersmore/


Source Link; https://banned.video/


