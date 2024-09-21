[Jul 7, 2014] SEED Audio Drama - Episode1: The Agartha Mission (1.5K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

NOTE: A better version of this Audio Drama can be seen/heard here: http://youtu.be/w7glBtlkiUE

If you have not listened to the Prologue, please do so before listening to this episode. You'll need it as a foundation.

https://www.brighteon.com/a0841516-791e-45a0-bdfa-83fdf781f16d







In this first episode we are introduced to the S.E.E.D. project and it's founder, Major General Victor Karydis. We soon follow Captain Zak Randall and his special operations squad as the Agartha Mission team stumbles upon a very interesting location in the desert of Iraq.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy