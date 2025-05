'SPEECH THAT KILLED PRESIDENT KENNEDY EXPOSED!

JFK'S SECRET SOCIETY SPEECH HELPED GET HIM ASSASSINATED. ONE DOESN'T GO UP AGAINST THE OCCULT ELITE AND NOT PAY A PRICE. PRESIDENT KENNEDY WAS THE ONLY PRESIDENT TO GO FULL FORCE AGAINST THE SATANIC ELITE AND HE PAID FOR IT WITH HIS LIFE. IT'S AMAZING THE HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE THIS CABAL HAVE MURDERED TO CONCEAL WHAT REALLY HAPPENED ON 11/22/1963. THE PLAYERS IN FRONT AND BEHIND THE SCENES WERE RUTHLESS EVIL BASTARDS. JFK;S MURDER PROVES A FREEMASON ELITE CONTROL ALL EBB AND FLOWS ON THIS EVIL PLANET CALLED EARTH. IT'S TO THE POINT NOW ONLY ALMIGHTY GOD CAN PURGE THE SINISTER THAT'S CONSUMING ALL THAT EXISTS HERE. MY WIFE AND I ONLY HOPE ALMIGHTY GOD WILL GIVE US A QUICK EXIT OR AT THE VERY LEST PROVIDE A QUICK DEATH SO WE CAN EXCAPE THIS TRULY EVIL PLANET. WAKEUP AND PREPARE TO MEEET YOUR MAKER BECAUSE ALL OF US ARE SLATED TO BE ELIMINATED FROM THIS GOD AWEFUL PLANET...WAKEUP!