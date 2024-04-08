How Ukrainian Troops Annihilated a Convoy Column of Russian Tanks and Combat Vehicles Near Avdiivka

US Military News





A dramatic video has surfaced, revealing a disastrous Russian assault on the Avdiivka front over the weekend. This assault reportedly left 20 of the Kremlin's armored vehicles destroyed, marking one of the largest of its kind in the conflict so far.





Accounts of the assault, which took place on March 30 near the village of Tonen’ke, west of Avdiivka, describe a column of 48 Russian armored vehicles, including 36 tanks and 12 BMP series infantry fighting vehicles, from the 90th Tank Division’s 6th Tank Regiment.





