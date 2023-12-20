Civil War - Is This What is Coming? - Two Americas, Two Presidents Claiming the Presidency and Communist China Spec Ops Supporting the Blue America
985 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Be forewarned. America was lost in 2020. What is coming is the reality check. Live free or die.
Keywords
trumpcivil warinsurrectionchinaborder crisisoath keepersbidenrevoltendgamelincolnborder invasionelection theftnew stateselection integritywar between the statesvote-rigging
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos