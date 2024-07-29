BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Genita M. Mason interviews Kelly on how he kicked Ketamine addiction by LMMs program 6 months ago
The Biosanctuary
The Biosanctuary
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 9 months ago

Kelly's interview... "I'm always in everyone's back pocket when they stick to the program!" Genita M. Mason In this video I interview Kelly, a client turned dear friend who just so happens to be the son of the person who owns the property the 3 acre farm and luxury facility we now work out of. Kelly was down deep suffering a 2 year hard care daily Ketamine addiction and sugar. He has been off Ketamine for since May; no desire, is back I the "family fold" (was about to be thrown out of his place on the property), has passionately renewed his interest in organic farming, is preparing for a triathalon, eating organic, finding love in his life again, and has lost over 40 pounds without dieting and is inspired about his future! He has done two 5 day water fasts in tandem with me just to "go deep" beyond the treatment cycle that put an end to his Ketamine addiction but other than that just eating right to satiety is just two pounds away from his ideal! Align with the Divine Design! It will dial you into the Grace of Love and Universal frequencies of consecutiveness, love, harmony with your environment and empowerment to manifest your dreams and the life you want to live! #thebiosanctuary #ketamineaddiction #addictionrecovery #overcomingaddiction #mentalhealth #substanceabuse #genitammason #lmmsprogram #successstories #recoveryjourney #addictionsupport

Keywords
addictionhealingketaminegenita masonthe biosanctuarykellydr genita masonbiosanctuarygenita mason interviews kellykelly on how he kicked ketamine addictionkicked ketamine addiction by lmmsaddiction by lmms program 6 months agokelly on how he kicked ketaminem mason interviews kelly on how he kicked ketamineketamine addiction by lmms programgenita m mason interviewsmason interviews kellyhow he kicked ketaminemason interviewsaddiction therapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy