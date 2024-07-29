Genita M. Mason interviews Kelly on how he kicked Ketamine addiction by LMMs program 6 months ago

Kelly's interview... "I'm always in everyone's back pocket when they stick to the program!" Genita M. Mason In this video I interview Kelly, a client turned dear friend who just so happens to be the son of the person who owns the property the 3 acre farm and luxury facility we now work out of. Kelly was down deep suffering a 2 year hard care daily Ketamine addiction and sugar. He has been off Ketamine for since May; no desire, is back I the "family fold" (was about to be thrown out of his place on the property), has passionately renewed his interest in organic farming, is preparing for a triathalon, eating organic, finding love in his life again, and has lost over 40 pounds without dieting and is inspired about his future! He has done two 5 day water fasts in tandem with me just to "go deep" beyond the treatment cycle that put an end to his Ketamine addiction but other than that just eating right to satiety is just two pounds away from his ideal! Align with the Divine Design! It will dial you into the Grace of Love and Universal frequencies of consecutiveness, love, harmony with your environment and empowerment to manifest your dreams and the life you want to live! #thebiosanctuary #ketamineaddiction #addictionrecovery #overcomingaddiction #mentalhealth #substanceabuse #genitammason #lmmsprogram #successstories #recoveryjourney #addictionsupport

