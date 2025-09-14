Look What They are Doing to Us ! Fall Back from the Disillusion ! By TPQ

:::::::::Fall back from the Disillusion that poison would protect you against future diseases!

God eternal within the body,

IT IS GOD THAT CURES WHEN YOU ARE SICK JUST ASK IT(you may find yourself eating and drinking things you never thought off, god will let you eat and drink what your body needs, healthy organic stuff,),

he is the all seer!, there is no other creator nor was he created, GOD's DNA is most important any creation can have and they have taken that away from you, GOD's DNA contains so much benefits in life, they know this ,

fall back from the Disillusion that poison would protect you against future diseases

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.