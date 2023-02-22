Basics Of Ham Radio Part 3 HF Bands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I will be covering the 3rd part on the "Basic Introductions To Ham Radio" for beginners. This video will focus on what basic information you need in order to better understand and use the HF bands.
Topics include what are the HF bands, high frequency principles, understanding propagation, equipment options and cost along with where you go to buy your equipment.