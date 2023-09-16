© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 15, 2023
Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic, stood for freedom and put his entire career on the line by missing major tournaments over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, he’s making a comeback and has become the greatest male tennis player of all time after winning the US open last week to become a 24-time Grand Slam Champion.
#NovakDjokovic #USOpen #Tennis
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hxr5u-novax-novak-djokovic-wins-moderna-sponsored-u.s.-open.html