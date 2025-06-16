The Millennium in Early Bibles (Chapter 6 of Little Seasonism Refuted)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Bookseller Links (U.S. & International)*
https://ebcats.com/author/My_Two_Cents/book/Little_Seasonism_Refuted_Or_Why_We_Are_Not_in_Satans_Little_Season.html
eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents
In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.
Chapter 6, "The Millennium in Early Bibles", narrated in this video, shows that the early Calvinist Reformers' belief that the prophesied millennium had passed by their time was grounded in confusion resulting from their obstinate adherence to certain principles of the unscriptural eschatological doctrine of amillennialism that was taught in Romanism, even as they discovered facts which eroded its tenets, including the discovery of the identity of the Antichrist. This chapter tracks a multitude of false doctrines and practices adopted by the Church during its first ten centuries, primarily from Roman paganism, demonstrating that the first thousand years of Church history could not possibly have been the prophesied millennial reign of Christ on earth during which Satanic deception was suppressed.
The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.
*Book Table of Contents*
Preface
What Christ Actually Said
Timeline Manipulation
"Impossible" Architecture
Saintly Art and Halos
The Millennium in Early Bibles
Tribulation: A Scriptural View
The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast
The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)
Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View
Apollo, the Destroyer