In Derbent, Russian Guard Reinforcements Arrived

In Derbent, reinforcements the Russian Guard arrived at the cordon of the city

In the footage, police officers of the Russian National Guard arrived at the cordon at one of the exits from Derbent.

Meanwhile, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region. Shooting is heard in Derbent as they try to neutralize the militants.

Latest:

The Russian Guard is preparing for an assault on Mirzabekov in Derbent.

The militants are blocked in one of the houses, shots are heard.

Shooting continues in Derbent.

TASS reports that the central part of the city has been de-energized and there are ongoing clashes.



