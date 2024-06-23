In Derbent, Russian Guard Reinforcements Arrived

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Derbent, reinforcements the Russian Guard arrived at the cordon of the city
In the footage, police officers of the Russian National Guard arrived at the cordon at one of the exits from Derbent.
Meanwhile, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region. Shooting is heard in Derbent as they try to neutralize the militants.
Latest:
The Russian Guard is preparing for an assault on Mirzabekov in Derbent.
The militants are blocked in one of the houses, shots are heard.