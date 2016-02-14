Elly The Budgie talking 20160214

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The missers and I are very blessed to have the most remarkable budgie. In fifty years of keeping them he's by far the most intelligent I've ever known. Not only is he ridiculously smart, he's also very affectionate and interactive. Enjoy this short selection of his words and phrases from Valentine's Day 2016.