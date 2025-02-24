What Are the 3 Essential Steps to Faith in Jesus Christ? (Bible-Based Guide)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the transformative journey of faith in Jesus Christ! 🙏 In this inspiring devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals the 3 essential steps to salvation through faith, as outlined in Scripture:
1️⃣ Hearing the Word (Romans 10:17)
2️⃣ Believing the Gospel
3️⃣ Trusting in the Lord
Learn how to apply these biblical principles to deepen your relationship with God, embrace His grace, and experience spiritual healing. Whether you’re new to faith or seeking renewal, this message will empower you to confidently trust in Christ’s sacrifice and His promise of eternal life.
📖 Key verses: Isaiah 53:5, Hebrews 7:25, John 5:40
God bless you on your faith journey!
00:00Introduction and Gratitude
00:42Praise and Worship
01:07Understanding Faith in Christ
01:37Steps to Faith: Hearing the Word
03:37Steps to Faith: Believing the Message
07:50Steps to Faith: Trusting in the Lord
10:10Conclusion and Blessings