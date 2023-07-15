Explosive! Emails emerge that BACK UP the FBI confidential source on Biden $10M scheme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN: Emails emerge that BACK UP the FBI confidential source who said Joe and Hunter Biden each took $5 million to get rid of the prosecutor looking into Burisma.
These emails are explosive & back up the evidence that we have already uncovered.
FBI’s source says Joe took $5M, Hunter took $5M, & they did so to pressure Ukraine into firing the prosecutor looking into Burisma.
This is a foreign influence peddling, public corruption scheme.
source:
https://twitter.com/RepDonaldsPress/status/1679981599264329730?s=20