Unsuccessful Ukrainian raid on Zherebyanki - @Rybar

Today, Ukrainian sources started disseminating an "epic" video of a Ukrainian group's raid on Zherebyanki. The footage shows forces from the volunteer reconnaissance battalion "Sonechko" advancing from Pyatyhatky.

Under the strikes of Russian artillery and aviation, the leading squads initially make hesitant progress along the road towards Zherebyanki. However, the video abruptly cuts off, and the next scene shows the enemy hastily retreating back to Pyatyhatky.

ℹ️Ukrainian propaganda resources accompany this video with the caption "epic work." It is not entirely clear what is so outstanding about it. If they refer to the scale of the Russian Armed Forces' strikes, it is hard to disagree.

However, it is interesting that the raid involves forces from "Sonechko" reconnaissance battalion. Little is known about this unit, with only a few mentions online and no information about their combat achievements. But they do have a TikTok account.

Nevertheless, the fact of their presence there indicates the use of volunteers or territorial defense forces as assault groups. Regular army units, of course, participate as well, but less significant forces play the main role in the "meat grinder" assault, at least in the Kamensk sector.